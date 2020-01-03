Freeman Store replacement bridge still in the works

Four years after the Vienna town government removed a pedestrian bridge spanning Piney Branch between the Freeman Store & Museum from the Washington & Old Dominion (W&OD) Regional Trail, officials this year will begin soliciting bids for a replacement span.
Town officials in February 2016 closed the previous bridge, the footings of which had been undermined by water, and removed its deteriorated spans.
The new bridge will be 53 feet long, 5 feet wide and compatible with the Americans with Disabilities Act, said David Donahue, the town’s deputy public-works director.
The federal government has awarded the town $136,000 in grant funding to pay for the bridge’s replacement. Town officials, who are managing the bridge’s design, will nail down the project’s actual cost after obtaining all the necessary permits and receiving construction bids, he said.
The project currently is in the permitting phase, and town officials may being advertising bids for a construction contractor as early as this spring, Donahue said.
The new bridge’s decking and railings will be made of wood and supported by wood and steel beams and columns placed on concrete footings, he said.
The new span will appear similar to the previous one, except that its railings will consist of thin vertical pickets instead of wider, horizontal wood planks, Donahue said.
Historic Vienna Inc. officials, who run the Freeman Store & Museum, are eager to see the bridge replaced, as it is the only handicapped-accessible way to enter the building, said Anne Stuntz, the group’s president.
“Once it happens, we’ll be tickled pink,” she said, adding that the group had been coordinating with the Northern Virginia Regional Park Authority (NOVA Parks), which owns the W&OD Regional Trail.
“At first, [town officials] had the hope it would be a simple replacement, but the stream just comes roaring through,” Stuntz said. “The current foundations were very unstable. They realized they needed they needed something bigger and a lot more expensive.”
