Historic Vienna Inc. on Oct. 10 will reopen the Freeman Store and Museum for the first time since the onset of the COVID crisis.
The location will be open Saturdays from noon to 3 p.m., with a maximum of five people inside at a time and a limit per visitor of 20 minutes if there is a queue.
For full details and restrictions, see the Website at www.historicvienna.org.
