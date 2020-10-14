Historic Vienna Inc. will host its fall membership meeting “virtually” on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m.
At the meeting, longtime residents Gloria Runyon and Sylvia Taylor will present highlights of the town’s African-American history.
In addition, there will be a business meeting and presentation of the organization’s Volunteer of the Year Award.
For information, see the Website at www.historicvienna.org.
