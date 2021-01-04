The Vienna Police Department within the first two weeks of January will move its Patrol Division to an adjacent property before turning over its current police station to a contractor that will build a new facility on that site.
The Vienna Town Council on Oct. 26 awarded a $13.9 million contract to Hoar Construction to build a new two-story, 29,000-square-foot station at 215 Center St., S., and an adjacent town-owned parcel at 114 Locust Street, S.W.
The Council in September finalized the $5.5 million purchase of the adjacent 3-acre Faith Baptist Church site at 301 Center St., S., where some police personnel will be based during the project.
The contractor will clean up the current station’s underground firing range before building the new facility, but the police department first will have its officers qualify with their weapons there before departing for temporary quarters, Vienna Police Chief James Morris said. The department then will make firearm-qualification arrangements with Fairfax County or the city of Fairfax while the new station is being built, he said.
State law requires officers to qualify with their firearms once per year, but Vienna police do so twice as often and undergo quarterly training as well, Morris said.
The new police station’s firing range will allow officers to qualify with all their weapons, including rifles, and to undergo different shooting scenarios and “virtual” training, the chief said.
Town officials hope to have a ground-breaking ceremony for the new facility sometime in January, Morris said.
The new station will aim to achieve Silver certification under the U.S. Green Building Council’s Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) standards. It will feature secure parking for officers, more storage space for evidence and a 1,500-square-foot space suitable for community interactions, classroom training for officers, police-taught courses (such as the Rape Aggression Defense program), voting, overflow seating for public meetings, cable broadcasting and, during a crisis, an emergency-operations center.
While not being able to eliminate the noise and truck traffic that inevitably come with construction projects, town police will make every effort to keep local residents informed about the initiative, Morris said. The chief hopes to set up a two-week preview to alert residents about various upcoming construction activities at the site, such as pile driving.
In addition to coping with the construction project, which could take up to two years, Vienna police in 2021 will try to resume some of the traditional services the department had to scale back because of the pandemic, Morris said.
Another pressing issue is personnel. The department, which at maximum staffing has 41 officers, currently is down six. Morris hoped the agency would be able to send two or three recruits to the Fairfax County Criminal Justice Academy in February.
Vienna police in years past often have had to hire two or three officers annually because of the usual flow of retiring personnel, but this year’s shortage is more acute.
Morris attributed the staffing losses not only to retirements, but to younger officers deciding to seek other lines of employment, possibly due to anti-police sentiments that have risen in the country in recent years.
“It’s a tough climate and a bit of a hard sell lately,” he said.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.