Unable to play its season, which at some point during the campaign would have included honoring the seniors, the James Madison High School boys lacrosse team instead held a parade through Vienna to honor those players.
The April 21 parade, including team coaches and underclassmen players, began at the Vienna Baptist Church around 6 p.m. Then, some 20 vehicles, decorated in Madison colors with posters, wound through Vienna. They passed the home of each senior player and manager, who were at their homes and watched the parade, often with family members.
Madison assistant coach Michael Rhodes drove his black Jeep that had a black Madison Warhawks flag flying from the back end.
Players in the vehicles wore red Madison jerseys. At times, the Vienna police participated in the parade.
The event was called the “Lax Champions Parade.” It took the place of the traditional senior night, when the upperclassmen are honored during a pre-match ceremony, often including parents and other family members.
The seniors had the front doors to their homes or yards decorated with their team jerseys, homemade signs, ribbons and balloons. Some players wore their jerseys.
Madison’s 2020 season, as were all spring high-school campaigns, was canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Madison was the defending Class 6 state champion, with the Warhawks expected to make a strong challenge to defend that title.
The Madison senior players were Josh Rhodes, Michael Leone, Nicholas Willey, Evan Chaput, Joe Jorgenson, Casey Joseph, Tim Palmer, Nero Schrader, Nima Tuberson, Patrick Ruffolo, Daniel Cardany, Chase Browning, Matthew Hetherington, Thomas Hetherington, Lucas Kohler and Aidan O’Connell.
