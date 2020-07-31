The Vienna Town Council recently approved a plan to hire a consultant for an 18-month, $240,000 rewrite of the town’s zoning code.
Calfee Zoning will be tasked with updating the code, which last received a major rewrite in 1969. Much of the code dates to the original adoption in 1956.
Town officials said the plan is to make the code “more user-friendly, visual, accessible and relevant to modern zoning needs and desires.”
A kickoff of the effort is expected to take place during a joint hearing of the Town Council and Planning Commission in September, town officials said.
