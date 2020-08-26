Review board OKs extra bollard, no fence for Vienna Town Hall generator

The Vienna Board of Architectural Review (BAR) on Aug. 20 approved a request by the town’s Department of Public Works to forgo building a picket fence in front of the enclosure to the new generator that’s being installed next to Vienna Town Hall.
BAR members also approved that a fifth steel bollard be installed to protect the generator from wayward vehicles.
The Vienna Town Council on Jan. 6 agreed to buy the Caterpillar Natural Gas Standby Generator Set Model G150 from Alban CAT for up to $335,500. The generator will have greater capacity than its predecessor and allow the town government to stay open during power outages, officials said in January.
The new generator is almost finished being installed next to Town Hall, 127 Center St., S., near the building’s HVAC enclosure and an adjacent Dominion Energy power substation.
Officials will perform a start-up test of the equipment in the middle of this week, said Deputy Public Works Director David Donahue.
The new generator will be surrounded by a 5-foot-tall, Level 2 sound-attenuation enclosure made of brick and outfitted with a “critical-grade” muffler, measures that should reduce the amount of noise reaching nearby residents, officials said.
Public-works officials originally intended to screen the generator further by erecting in front of the enclosure a picket fence made of pressure-treated wood and painted Sherwin Williams “Show Stopper” red.
But after seeing the finished generator, officials asked the BAR to omit the fence because they thought the generator is “very good the way it looks right now,” Donanhue said.
BAR Chairman Roy Baldwin questioned that conclusion.
“I would think that just from a standpoint of security it would be a good idea to put something up there because otherwise, sooner or later, somebody with a can of spray paint or something is going to want to decorate that in an unauthorized manner,” he said.
Alban CAT officials said the generator’s enclosure will be tamper-proof, its doors and handles accessible only to those who have keys. The enclosure will be open on top because the generator will need to let heat escape if it is to continue functioning properly, they said.
Town officials also intended to place four vehicle-stopping steel bollards in front of the enclosure, but BAR members decided five would be better. One bollard will be located on either end of the enclosure and three will be spaced evenly in front of its center.
BAR members approved the fence omission and bollard addition on a 4-1 vote. Member Patty Hanley said she usually prefers to screen such equipment from public view, but added that the red wooden fence “doesn’t look clean to me.”
The only nay vote came from member Linda VanDoorn.
“I’m still concerned about the safety issues of not having it shielded with the fence,” she said.
