2019 Church Street Holiday Stroll 1

Vienna Mayor Laurie DiRocco confers with Santa Claus before they switch on the lights of the town's holiday tree Dec. 2 at the annual Church Street Holiday Stroll. (Photo by Brian Trompeter)

Attention, kids (of all ages) in Vienna: Santa has a special message with you.

In collaboration with the local government of the North Pole, Vienna town officials have convinced Saint Nick to record a special greeting to his fans at the local area.

Residents can call the Santa Hotline at (703) 255-6333 to hear what Santa has to say about Vienna, and his advice to children this holiday season.

The hotline will be in operation throughout the holiday season.

