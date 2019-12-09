Attention, kids (of all ages) in Vienna: Santa has a special message with you.
In collaboration with the local government of the North Pole, Vienna town officials have convinced Saint Nick to record a special greeting to his fans at the local area.
Residents can call the Santa Hotline at (703) 255-6333 to hear what Santa has to say about Vienna, and his advice to children this holiday season.
The hotline will be in operation throughout the holiday season.
