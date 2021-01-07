Vienna residents responding to a town-government survey say direct interaction with Town Council members is the best way to effectively engage with them, while social-media efforts are hit-or-miss and attending public meetings is far less effective.
A total of 66 residents replied to the survey, having been asked by town leaders to rate the effectiveness of nine different types of engagement.
Texting or e-mailing town leaders was by far the best engagement strategy, according to responses, with a net +65 rating (74 percent of respondents said it was effective, 9 percent ineffective). Talking with town officials in person garnered a +34 rating (58 percent effective, 24 percent ineffective).
After that, however, it was all downhill.
Using social media to interact with Town Council members and town leaders received just a +1 rating (42 percent effective, 41 percent ineffective) while talking with town officials on the phone received a -1 rating (38 percent effective, 39 percent ineffective). Both the Meet the Mayor programs (28 percent effective, 31 percent ineffective) and the Mayor @ Your Service events (23 percent effective, 26 percent ineffective) garnered -3 ratings.
And then came a nosedive, with attending Town Council meetings rated -20 for effectiveness (24 percent effective, 45 percent ineffective); the “On Deck with Mercury” events featuring Town Manager Mercury Payton garnering a -23 rating (15 percent effective, 38 percent ineffective); and, at the bottom of the ranking, “other public meetings” scored a -36 (15 percent effective, 51 percent ineffective).
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.