Vienna Town Manager Mercury Payton has proposed a nearly $43.6 million budget for fiscal 2021 that would hold the town’s real-estate-tax rate steady and provide most employees with 3-percent raises.
“Each department was required to fund all programs and operational expenses using a total figure as close to last year as possible, excluding salaries and benefits,” Payton wrote in the document’s executive summary. “Requests for new programs and additional expenditures are included as unfunded priorities.”
The budget, which includes the town’s general, water-and-sewer, debt-service and stormwater funds, is $2.4 million, or 5.9 percent, above the current fiscal year’s total.
“There may not be anything electrifying in the town’s proposed fiscal year 2021 budget, but it reflects the town’s commitment to providing quality services to residents, appropriately compensating employees and conservative fiscal philosophy,” said Finance Director Marion Serfass.
Payton has proposed keeping the real-estate-tax rate at 22.5 cents per $100 assessed valuation for the sixth straight year. Each penny on the rate equates to about $540,000 in revenue. Most homeowners still will pay more this year, however, because of higher assessments.
Town officials estimate average residential tax bills will rise 4.6 percent this year to $1,785. Assuming an average assessment of $793,000, homeowners would pay about $79 more under the proposed budget.
Vienna property owners also pay Fairfax County’s real-estate tax, which currently is $1.15 per $100 assessed value. County Executive Bryan Hill has proposed raising the rate to $1.18 in fiscal 2021.
Residential-property values within the town continue to head upward, with properties worth more than $1 million now constituting 20 percent of the total, up from 17.5 percent last year.
Town residents also will pay an estimated average $74.20 more annually in water-and-sewer charges, an increase of 10.4 percent. The increase is due to a 35.7-percent hike in debt-service payments for infrastructure and a 3-percent rise in employee salaries and benefits. Those costs will be offset slightly by a 4.4-percent decrease in sewage-treatment fees from the District of Columbia Water and Sewer Authority.
General-fund expenditures would rise 2.6 percent under the budget. Most departments would see their budgets rise between 2 and 4 percent, but with a couple of exceptions. The Planning and Zoning Department would receive $140,700 (11.8 percent) more and the Economic Development Department’s budget would rise 102.7 percent to $219,370.
Serfass attributed the latter increase to fully funding a year’s salary for the town’s economic-development manager, who was hired a quarter of the way into the current fiscal year, and transferring a $50,000 Fairfax County grant to her department from the town manager’s fund.
General-fund revenues would rise by an identical 2.6 percent, but feature a wider array of disparities by category. Town officials expect revenues from permits, fees and licenses to decline 11.9 percent, largely because of fewer rezoning applications during the temporary suspension of Vienna’s Maple Avenue Commercial (MAC) zoning ordinance, Serfass said.
Revenues from parks-and-recreation fees likely will dip 6.7 percent and federal-government moneys to the town likely will decline 30.6 percent to $59,000. About $51,000 of that latter decrease was because of a reimbursement shift involving the town’s participation in the Northern Virginia Regional Gang Task Force, Serfass said.
But Vienna officials expect special-services fees to jump 350 percent to $157,500 because of higher fees for “street cut” inspections, which pertain to work done within the town’s right-of-way.
Officials do not expect health-insurance premiums to change for most employees this year. The town’s staffing level will not change except for the defunding of a part-time purchasing position in the Finance Department. Financial-software efficiencies enabled those savings and if operations are not negatively affected, the part-time position will be removed from the staffing total next year, officials said.
Town officials will continue to use a vehicle-replacement plan that swaps out older vehicles on a regular schedule. Payton has budgeted $934,000 for the program in fiscal 2021, which would be paid for with $563,700 from the general fund and $370,300 from the water-and-sewer fund.
The budget calls for six new vehicles, including two police cruisers, to be finance with general-fund moneys and two water-and-sewer vehicles, including a $341,000 “sewer jet.”
The town’s debt-service fund would jump by $867,870, or 18.6 percent, because the town in 2021 will begin making the first payments on $34.5 million worth of bonds issued March 10. The bonds will pay for capital-improvement projects and a sizable chunk of that total, $14.9 million, will finance construction of a new Vienna Police Headquarters.
The town pays for capital-improvement projects using meals-tax revenues, which officials expect to rise approximately 6.3 percent this year because of the opening of four new restaurants.
The Town Council has scheduled work sessions March 14 and 16 (and April 20, if necessary) to discuss and potentially adjust Payton’s budget. The Council will hold public hearings April 13 on the budget and water-and-sewer rates and another public hearing April 27 on the proposed real-estate-tax rate.
Council members are expected to approve the fiscal 2021 budget, tax rate and water-and-sewer fees May 11. The new budget will take effect July 1.
To view Payton’s proposed budget, visit https://www.viennava.gov/DocumentCenter/View/5324.
