For the 33rd consecutive year, the Vienna town government has received the Government Finance Officers Association’s (GFOA) Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting, for its fiscal year 2019 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR).
This award, the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting, is in recognition of the town government’s demonstration of a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate residents and other user groups to read the CAFR.
