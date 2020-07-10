Vienna’s revenues have taken a hit during the ongoing pandemic, but like other localities, the town has benefited from federal funds stemming from the CARES Act.
The Vienna Town Council on July 6 unanimously approved the following items related to the CARES Act:
• The Council OK’d the rollover of CARES Act funding that had not been spent by June 30, the end of fiscal year 2020. Vienna this spring received just shy of $2.9 million as its share in funding from the act that was received by Fairfax County. The amount, which the county transferred to the town April 29, was based on U.S. Census Bureau population figures as of July 1, 2018.
The town spent $1,070,852 of the funding as of June 30, so the Council rolled forward and appropriated the remaining $1,815,700. Town Council members set a pair of public hearings for Aug. 31, the next time the body will meet, to discuss amending the fiscal year 2020 and 2021 budgets to reflect those changes.
• Council members also approved a federal sub-award agreement with Fairfax County to contribute $1 million toward the county’s Fairfax Relief Initiative to Support Employers (RISE) grant program, which aids local businesses affected by the pandemic. The action was necessary because state code prohibits Virginia towns from distributing money directly to for-profit companies.
• • •
Find full editions of the Sun Gazette, and bonus features, at https://sungazette.news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.