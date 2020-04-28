The Vienna Town Council on April 27 voted 7-0 to hold the town’s real-estate-tax rate steady at 22.5 cents per $100 assessed valuation.
The Council formally will adopt the real-estate-tax rate May 11. Members said the rate, which would be the same as for the past six years, would maintain stability and predictability during a tumultuous time.
“We can’t be risky,” said Council member Steve Potter.
