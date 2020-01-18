The Vienna Art Society will host a meet-the-artists event for its new exhibition – “Fleeting Moments” – on Sunday, Jan. 26 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Vienna Art Center, 243 Church St., N.W.
The exhibition runs through Feb. 29. Gallery hours are Wednesdays through Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m.
For information, call (703) 319-3971 or see the Website at www.viennaartssociety.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.