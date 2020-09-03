The town of Vienna will move forward with emergency repairs at Glyndon Park’s tennis and basketball courts.
Torn fabric and cracks on the courts had created a safety hazard, Vienna Parks and Recreation Department officials said. The town had planned to spend $35,000 on upgrades at the park as part of its fiscal 2024 capital-improvement plan, but that amount did not anticipate extensive repairs, officials said.
Vienna Town Council members on Aug. 31 agreed to spend $71,176 with Resurface Inc. to repair, resurface, recolor, and restripe the courts and replace the park’s basketball backboards and goals.
Town Manager Mercury Payton on Aug. 21 had received approval from a majority of Council members to authorize the emergency expense.
