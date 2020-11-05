An outside contractor will perform materials tests and special inspections during the upcoming construction of a new Vienna Police Headquarters.
The Vienna Town Council on Nov. 2 unanimously awarded a $78,276 contract to ECS Mid-Atlantic to perform the work.
“I think this is money well-spent,” said Council member Howard Springsteen. “It saves us the trouble and expense of trying to bid it out ourselves.”
Council member Ed Somers marveled at the project knowledge shown by Vienna Police Chief James Morris, saying it was outside the realm of usual law-enforcement duties.
The Council on Oct. 26 approved a nearly $13.9 million contract with Hoar Construction to build the new station at its current location at 215 Center St., S., plus an adjacent property at 114 Locust St., S.W.
Construction of the nearly 29,000-square-foot station will take 18 to 24 months. In the meantime, the police department is transferring some operations to an adjacent town-owned property at 301 Center St., S., which formerly was occupied by Faith Baptist Church.
