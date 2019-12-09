The Vienna town government’s 2020 calendar is appearing in mailboxes of town residents this month.
Featuring images shared by the Vienna Photographic Society, the calendar includes a schedule of town-government meetings and many community events for the coming year.
Additional copies of the calendar (in limited quantity) can be requested at Town Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.