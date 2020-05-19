Unable to ensure proper social distancing because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vienna officials have opted for a preemptive cancellation of the traditional Fourth of July fireworks show at Southside Park.
But local residents will be able to celebrate Independence Day – albeit in an unusual way – by purchasing “Fourth of July in a Box” packages offered by the town.
“It will include s’more supplies for a family of four, glow-sticks, picnic blanket, a craft activity for two kids, and an assortment of patriotic accessories and toys,’’ said Vienna Parks and Recreation Director Leslie Herman.
The boxes will be available from the town government for $20 each, with limit of two per family, Herman said. Boxes will go on sale for town residents May 18; non-residents may begin purchasing them May 26.
Purchasers can start picking up the boxes at the Vienna Community Center on the week of June 29. Town staff will contact purchasers to arrange pickup times.
The town plans to have about 500 of the boxes available, said special-events coordinator Lily Widman. To order a box, visit www.viennava.gov/july4.
“We’ve been working with Parks and Recreation staff to come up with creative ways to serve our citizens,” Widman said. “A team member had a similar idea for Camp in a Box. Subscription boxes are big now. We thought this would be a great way to give families a fun thing to do at home.”
Vienna’s popular community events, which often draw thousands of revelers, have taken a major hit this spring because of the ongoing public-health crisis, and some may be canceled through autumn and beyond, town officials said.
Even if the town enters Phases 1 or 2 of Gov. Northam’s step-by-step plan to reopen the commonwealth as the COVID-19 pandemic abates, the town still will not be able to allow large crowds, said Vienna Mayor Laurie DiRocco.
“We’ll probably have to cancel a bunch of these events,” the mayor said. “It doesn’t make sense to hold them when we’re trying to get out [of the pandemic] . . . I believe that until there’s a cure or vaccine, it will be really hard to reopen up like the way it was in the pre-coronavirus time. I think the big events are the last thing we’ll start having again. That’s a bummer to me, personally. We could all use a little connectedness right now.”
The town’s popular ViVa! Vienna! festival, usually held in conjunction with the Rotary Club of Vienna over Memorial Day weekend, already has been canceled.
The town has canceled events through June 30, as well as the Fourth of July fete, but still is trying to offer programs for local residents, including “virtual concerts,” Herman said. Vienna officials have yet to decide whether to hold events this fall, including the immensely popular Halloween Parade in October, she said.
“We’re waiting to determine how to handle events in August,” she said. “Phase 2 [under the governor’s reopening plan] would allow gatherings of no more than 50 individuals, which would definitely affect most of our events.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.