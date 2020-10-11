The Vienna town government is taking a different approach to its fall clean-up day this year, and COVID is the reason.
The Vienna Parks and Recreation Department has opted against selecting a single day to clean up parks and other areas of town, but is asking those individuals and groups interested in assisting to pick a day and time that is convenient, with the town then supplying the location and supplies.
For information, call (703) 255-6357 or e-mail ahendrix@viennava.gov.
