Vienna Town Council members on July 6 approved $40,000 in supplemental legal fees to Town Attorney Steven Briglia’s law firm, Briglia Hundley PC, to cover extra expenses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vienna’s general-fund budget will not be affected by the additional expense because it will be covered by funds the town has received under the federal CARES Act.
Besides paying for emergency legal services, the moneys are necessary because the town attorney has had to assign extra prosecutors to the town’s General District Court in order to comply with court-ordered COVID-19 procedures, Briglia wrote in a recommendation accompanying the agenda item.
