A public hearing on a proposed alley vacation on Wilmar Place, N.W., will have to wait until the Vienna Town Council receives more information about the land’s value.
Council members on Jan. 4 had been slated to set a Jan. 25 public hearing to discuss the proposed sale of the 7.5-by-50-foot parcel of town-owned alleyway to Anthony and Cynthia Pettoruto, who own the adjacent property at 131 Wilmar Place, N.W. But after discussion, officials decided to hold off on the hearing.
The alley is located between Ayr Hill Avenue, N.W. and Wilmar Place, N.W., and runs from Lawyers Road, N.W., to Center Street, N. Vienna officials determined in 2013 that the town did not need to keep any portions of the alley and that selling them would not cause any public inconvenience. The town already has vacated bout seven or eight pieces of the alley, said Town Attorney Steven Briglia.
The Pettorutos hired Atlantic Real Estate Solutions to appraise the alley section and the company produced an estimate of $1,500, or $4 per square foot. While that amount comported with similar previous allocations in Vienna, and had the support of town staff, Council member Steve Potter said the figure was far too low.
Based upon values of the adjacent property of $50.72 per square foot, Potter calculated that the 375-square-foot alley sliver was worth $19,020.
“Giving away land at $4 per square foot that, at the sign of a pen, will become valued at $60 per square foot does not make sense to me,” he said. “I think it’s a windfall for anybody abutting an alley.”
If the alley land can be purchased at pennies on the dollar, increasing the size of the abutting buildable property and the owner to sell the larger lot to a builder for a substantial profit, Potter said. This would allow the builder to construct a larger, more expensive home on the property and continue the cycle of more such houses being built in the town, he said.
“It seems like a slippery slope and I think we should avoid it,” Potter said.
Several others on the Council concurred.
“It’s hard for me to understand how that valuation is accurate,” said Council member Ed Somers.
“Are we giving land at pennies on the dollar so someone can make a good profit,” asked Council member Howard Springsteen. “We’re basically giving a gift to enhance the value of the [purchaser’s] property.”
Mayor Linda Colbert said she did not see any need or use to which the town could put the property.
The property’s potential purchasers have paid for the necessary deeds, plats and appraisals, said Vienna Public Works Director Michael Gallagher.
The town’s current way of valuing and selling alley sections dates from an old way of doing business, Briglia said, adding that he knew of no other alleys in Vienna that stretched between solely residential owned properties.
Obtaining another appraisal for the Wilmar Place alley section would cost $2,000 to $4,000 and take roughly four to six weeks, Briglia said. The land “has no value to the general public, only to the adjoining property owners.”
The Council unanimously agreed to postpone consideration of the matter until members’ questions could be answered and another appraiser consulted.
“I don’t agree with the notion that if we can’t build on it, the land value is much less,” said Council member Charles Anderson. “If the land is worth so much, why are we giving it away?”
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
