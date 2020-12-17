Vienna Town Council members were intrigued Dec. 14 by two developers’ proposals to build “cottage housing” or small duplexes near the Maple Avenue commercial corridor, but said they want to wait until the town completes its zoning-code rewrite next year before making any decisions.
Cottage housing, a collection of small houses clustered around a common area, have been around since at least the 19th century and recently have been popularized in the Pacific Northwest, said Deputy Planning and Zoning Director Michael D’Orazio.
These units typically have smaller footprints than most single-family housing, first-floor master bedrooms and recessed second stories, where another one or two smaller bedrooms are located, he said. Parking provided for such units tends to be a bit less than is typical and connected to the units via walkways.
But during preliminary discussions of two proposals at a Dec. 14 work session, Vienna Town Council members could not agree on the desirability of such housing within a block or two of Maple Avenue, the town’s main commercial thoroughfare.
While single-family housing fronts some sections of the roadway, especially east of Follin Lane, S.E., most of the buildings between the business district and nearby single-family housing consist of office townhouses or multi-family buildings.
Here are the two proposals:
• Sekas Homes Ltd. is the contract purchaser of Vienna Courts, a group of four three-story condominium buildings at 127-133 Park St., N.E., which were built in 1973. The nearly 1.66-acre property has 80 surface parking spaces and is zoned “transitional,” which allows for professional offices, town staff said.
John Sekas of Sekas Homes Ltd. in late September broached the idea of building Vienna Courts Condominiums, a collection of 13 townhouses on the western end of the narrow, rectangular property, and 13 smaller duplexes or cottages on the site’s eastern end.
The latter units would have basements for additional storage space. Each cottage or duplex would have one parking space per unit and share a total of seven visitor spaces. Parking would be located relatively close to the units, said Sekas, who added he knew what it was like to carry bags of groceries several hundred feet.
The proposal does not include a building with a community room. Such facilities often go unused and become burdens to the homeowner associations, Sekas said.
Council member Howard Springsteen worried about the loss of commercial property near Maple Avenue and the potential need for zoning variances to make Sekas’ development possible.
Council member Steve Potter worried that the proposed townhouses might not fit the site well and that four non-profit groups would be displaced by the development. Sekas responded that for the amount being paid for the property, those organizations will be able to move “comfortably.”
• Developer Dennis Rice of JDA Custom Homes on Dec. 7 received the Council’s approval to build three single-family houses on 1.4 acres at 117-121 Courthouse Road, S.W. Rice came back to the Council Dec. 14 with a pair of proposals to build more and smaller housing at the site.
One proposal would have six two-units duplexes, the other 10 cottage houses. Both scenarios would array the housing around a central green and have a common building near Courthouse Road, S.W.
Parking and a trash/recycling area would be located along the northern property line toward Maple Avenue, W. Each unit would have two parking spaces, plus one visitor space.
The common area would be a refuge and a place where neighbors could interact, said architect Jack Wilbern, who designed Rice’s proposals.
“This is a community,” he said. “It’s not just homes.”
The proposals would be ideal for a 55-and-older community, which likely would produce less traffic than a smaller collection of single-family homes, Wilbern said.
Cottage housing, or “village housing” as it is known in Vienna’s comprehensive plan, has been coming more into vogue in Northern Virginia as localities try to broaden the amount and variety of lower-cost housing. Falls Church, for example, has the Railroad Cottages, and Wilbern lives in the Blueberry Hill co-housing development just south of Great Falls.
Rice bristled at the suggestion there had been a bait-and-switch regarding his recently approved single-family housing development. He said he was responding to requests made earlier by Vienna Planning Commission members that he consider smaller housing types for the site.
Rice also was dubious that town officials could redo the zoning code in a way that eliminated the need for variances.
“You can’t write a code that addresses every property,” he said.
Both development proposals would need the Council to rezone the sites to the RM-2 district, which allows for single-family, two-family and multi-family housing.
What Sekas and Rice proposed was not “affordable housing” in the usual sense of residences subsidized by localities or non-profit groups. The developers’ proposed cottage or duplex units would cost about $700,000 – an eye-popping amount for those who aren’t well-heeled, but a bargain compared with new single-family houses in town, which often change hands for more than $1 million.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
