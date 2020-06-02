Vienna’s Maple Avenue Commercial (MAC) zoning ordinance, which has been the primary flashpoint between the town government and residents in recent years, is no longer on the books.
The Vienna Town Council on June 1 voted 4-3 to repeal the ordinance instead of extending, for two years, a temporary moratorium on new MAC cases.
Council member Douglas Noble, who several years ago chaired the Maple Avenue Vision Committee that helped craft the ordinance, moved for its repeal. Noble did not run for re-election this year and had vowed to seek the MAC’s repeal before departing on June 30.
The MAC in its six-year odyssey has scaled a few peaks, but plunged into considerably more valleys.
The Council approved the ordinance in fall 2014 to induce property owners along the town’s main commercial thoroughfare to redevelop their properties in a mixed-use, pedestrian-friendly way. The town would permit developers to build taller, denser buildings in exchange for sought-after architectural features and amenities.
The new ordinance immediately garnered several ambitious redevelopment proposals and has had a tumultuous existence ever since.
Northwest Vienna residents in 2016 opposed Vienna Market, which would have built townhouse-style condominiums above retail space and an underground parking garage at the former Marco Polo restaurant site. That initial proposal failed when the Town Council’s 5-2 vote did not achieve the six-vote super-majority necessitated by a protest petition filed by some nearby property owners.
The Council subsequently tightened up the protest-petition rules and reduced the super-majority needed to five. Council members in 2018 approved a somewhat scaled-down version of the Vienna Market proposal, which now is under construction.
The Town Council in 2016 also approved a combination Chick-fil-A restaurant/Flagship Carwash Center at 540 Maple Ave., W., which is the only completed MAC project so far. Some residents have scorned the resulting building as too bulky.
2018 was an inflection point for the MAC. Residents objected to the density of a proposed mixed-use project at 430-444 Maple Ave., W., and the Council voted that September for a temporary freeze on new MAC applications. The Council later that fall approved that rezoning application.
Two new MAC applications entered the pipeline before the moratorium took hold (and subsequently was extended several time by the Council to June 30 this year). The MAC was a key issue in the May 2019 election, which saw the defeat of incumbent Council member Tara Bloch and election of new members Steve Potter and Nisha Patel.
The Council in June 2019 approved a mixed-use proposal at 374-380 Maple Ave., W., then in July briefly pondered rescinding that vote before being dissuaded by numerous residents and business owners. The developer subsequently persuaded the Council in January this year to allow Sunrise Development Inc. to build an assisted-living facility at the site.
Council members in June 2019 also defeated Sunrise’s proposal for an assisted-living facility at 100-112 Maple Ave., E. The company that summer sued the town for $30 million, but dropped the matter earlier this year following approval of the other project.
The Council asked the Vienna Planning Commission on May 13 to vote on recommendations for two MAC items, one to extend the moratorium for two years and one to repeal the ordinance. Commissioners approved the first on an 8-1 vote and the second on a 6-3 tally.
The six-page memorandum sent to the Council by Planning Commission Chairman Stephen Kenney on May 15 featured pointed comments from commissioners.
“Several Planning Commission members felt the extension of the moratorium is more appropriate at this time but expressed frustration at the lack of progress to date,” Kenney wrote. “This group was concerned the [Planning Commission] is being left out of a decision-making process and that the MAC ordnance has been left for months without any significant discussions. Others felt it was time to move on and ‘start with a clean slate’ in regards to the zoning rewrite.”
Commissioner Michael Gelb voted for both proposals, but favored repealing the MAC because it is a “dead law.”
“While I think the MAC could have been significantly improved with amendments that ship has sailed,” Gelb wrote. “I was an early supporter, but MAC has been a failure in practice – too complex, too ambiguous, and too divisive.”
Commissioner Mary McCullough, who was the only member to vote against both recommendations, did so as a protest vote.
“To repeal the MAC sends the wrong message,” she wrote. “You don’t repeal to ‘start fresh.’ You amend and revise what doesn’t work or what brings about unintended consequences. There are elements of the MAC that can bring about constructive and needed development, including diverse residential housing. We can’t become a town of $1.5 million homes with a desolate commercial corridor. It won’t work.”
The Council’s June 1 public hearing also elicited plenty of comments from Council members and the public, even though it was held in the video-conferencing format that’s become ubiquitous during the pandemic.
Roy Baldwin, who in May made an unsuccessful bid for Town Council, argued that repealing the MAC would negate copious work done by residents who helped create the ordinance. But Ray Brill Jr., who won a Council seat on May 19, said that was not enough reason to retain the MAC, which he deemed “cumbersome” and “complex.”
Following the back-and-forth, Council member Noble briefly thought of withdrawing his repeal motion, then left it up for consideration and voted against it along with Patel and Mayor Laurie DiRocco. Noble seemed surprised by the outcome and tried to raise a point of order, but DiRocco shut him down.
“No, the point of order is we’re moving on to the next agenda item,” she said.
