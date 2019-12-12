Vienna Town Council member Pasha Majdi filed his economic-interest disclosure form nine months late this year, and some Council colleagues on Dec. 9 took him to task for that tardiness.
“I just am kind of surprised it was you, actually,” said Council member Douglas Noble told Majdi, adding that the issue was about transparency and accountability.
The matter arose during a presentation of the town’s 2019 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report by the accounting firm Robinson, Farmer, Cox Associates PLLC. A Nov. 29 letter from the firm to town officials noted one instance in which the annual Virginia Statement of Economic Interest had not been filed by the Feb. 1 deadline.
The 25-page form, prescribed by the Virginia Conflict of Interest and Ethics Advisory Council pursuant to state code, must be filed by the members of each governing body and school board of each Virginia county, city and town with more than 3,500 residents.
Those who file must list their offices, directorships and employer (s); personal debts; securities; business interests and rental properties; real estate; payment for talks, meetings and conferences; gifts; payments for representations and other services; and real-estate contracts with governmental agencies. Many of the questions also pertain to the filer’s immediate family, defined as spouses and those who live in the same residences and are considered dependents.
Majdi dated his form Nov. 20 and Vienna Town Clerk Melanie Clark received it Nov. 27. Many of the pages had ballpoint-pen strike-throughs, indicating they were not applicable. Majdi reported having between $5,001 and $50,000 worth of securities issued by his employer, the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy, and having a rental property in Jefferson County, W.Va., that generates less than $50,000 per year in income.
“As you can see from the filings, I have nothing to hide,” Majdi wrote in an e-mail to the Sun Gazette. “I will be the first to file next year.”
Majdi, who first was elected to the Council in 2014, took responsibility for his lapse at the Dec. 9 meeting, but that did not stop others around the dais from weighing in.
“I guess I’m still confused because we’re sent multiple reminders by the town clerk to submit these things,” Noble said. “I’m somewhat confused that it happened only a week ago, when I know the town clerk pesters me on a recurring basis.”
Majdi said he thought he had filed the necessary paperwork and added that for next year he had hired a certified public accountant with the power of attorney to file the requisite forms with the town.
“I’m sorry, guys, it shouldn’t be on the audit,” Majdi said. “My mistake. The town clerk let me know the form was not turned in on time and I had it in within a week. But this is an error and I apologize.”
State code for many years has required financial disclosures and the reporting requirements have increased, said Town Attorney Steven Briglia.
“It’s happened before. Board [members] and commissioners have been dilatory in turning these things in to the town clerk, who sends us reminders,” he said. “The real conflict arises when there’s a vote on a matter where the Council member or board or commission [member] has an conflict they failed to disclose. Those we have to forward to the commonwealth’s attorney. That did not occur. There were no what I would call ‘substantive violations’ of conflict of interest.”
Council member Linda Colbert said she appreciated Majdi’s hiring of an attorney to ensure proper filings, but added the matter was about maintaining the public’s confidence.
“We do talk about transparency a lot and I think that our residents need to be able to trust their Council members,” she said. “We’re guided by law not to have any inappropriate conflicts when it comes to the way we vote. I just think that this is huge . . . Nine months is a long time not to have that turned in.”
Colbert said she hopes officials in the future would remind people to submit their forms.
“I don’t think it’s fair to our residents to go that long with someone on this Council not disclosing their financial business,” she said.
Majdi reiterated his regret.
“When a mistake is made, you’ve got to own up to it and fix it,” he said. “I hope I’ve done that to your satisfaction. I guess we’ll see.”
