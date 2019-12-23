Vienna Town Council member Linda Colbert at a Dec. 16 work session queried whether the Council should stop printing its agendas and cease drinking from plastic water bottles.
Colbert suggested the Council could set a good example by not consuming water from single-use bottles, drinking instead from the town’s new promotional water bottles and marking them with their names. She also desired to prevent the waste of paper and town staff’s time by accessing agendas online instead.
But her Town Council colleagues blasted the environmentally friendly trial balloons out of the air with skeet-tournament speed.
“In the total scheme of things, I don’t think we use too much water,” said Council member Howard Springsteen, adding that he prefers paper copies of meeting agendas and did not wish to have to print them at his own expense.
Some Council members said paper printouts of agenda items allow for easier note-taking.
“It’s the only way I’ve ever done it in my life. It’s the only way I can think and learn,” said member Steve Potter, adding, “On my good side, I shred and recycle.”
Council member Nisha Patel agreed, but said she tries not to print documents whenever possible.
“When I want to really dissect a document, it’s more efficient to do it with pen and paper,” she said.
