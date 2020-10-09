Some repairs can wait, while others must be rushed the head of the line. Sewer-line breaches are in the latter category.
Vienna Town Council members on Oct. 5 approved a $400,000 contract with Tri-State Utilities to conduct emergency sewer repairs on the Wolftrap Creek interceptor line.
The Council on Jan. 6 approved an agreement with Fairfax County to inspect and potentially repair Piney Branch-Difficult Run trunk sewers. The 21-inch-diameter Wolftrap Creek interceptor, a gravity sewer that serves Vienna and surrounding portions of the county, including the Tysons business district, is included within that sewer system.
The county has been performing that work and in late March informed the Vienna Department of Public Works that three line sections of the Wolftrap Creek interceptor, totalling 700 linear feet, were in danger of collapsing and required emergency repairs.
Hydrogen-sulfide corrosion has caused voids in parts of the pipe wall, roots have penetrated other sections and a large rock now is protruding through one area, town official said.
The affected area is located within the Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts’ property and town public-works officials have been working with the National Park Service to get the necessary permits and waivers for the repair work.
The Vienna Department of Public Works on an emergency basis was able to get the contractor mobilized Sept. 21.
Vienna owns the sewers, but is responsible for just 36.8 percent of their costs; Fairfax County covers the remaining 63.2 percent, in accordance with agreements made in 1963 and 2020. Based on those agreements, Vienna’s share of the up-to-$400,000 repair cost for this project should not exceed $147,240.
“We need the full amount for the contractor and will be reimbursed by the county,” Vienna Public Works Director Michael Gallagher told the Council.
