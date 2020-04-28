The Vienna Town Council swiftly and unanimously approved a consent agenda April 27 that included some significant expenditures.
• Key among those items was the Council’s authorization to spend $1 million with E.E. Lyons Construction to install water meters, repair aging infrastructure and perform other work to increase the town water system’s functionality.
The company, which already has a contract with the town government, will prioritize its projects based on data concerning water-main breaks and coordinate the work with concurrent town projects, Vienna officials said.
The town will post the locations of selected projects on its Website. Before work begins, Vienna officials will notify affected customers and give them additional information and points of contact.
• Council members approved a request from the Vienna Department of Public Works for $839,000 to have Arthur Construction perform roadway-maintenance work.
The town will finance the request using $300,000 from its 2020 bond sale for capital improvements, plus $539,000 in Virginia Department of Transportation revenue-sharing moneys. The transportation agency will reimburse the town for half that amount, $269,500.
• The Town Council also approved a $30,500 contract with Moody’s Investor Services for work associated with the town’s March 10 sale of $34.5 million worth of bonds.
