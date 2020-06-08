Vienna Town Council members voted 7-0 June 1 to approve a $40,000 contract with Arthur Construction to build drainage improvements at 441 and 443 Orchard St., N.W.
The location now is a shoulder-and-ditch roadway with little drainage infrastructure, town officials said. Rainwater during heavy storms rushes down the street and puddles on those properties, prompting complaints from residents, they said.
The contractor, which has an on-call contract with the town, will build 150 linear feet of curb and gutter, sidewalk and drainage structures, which will involve doing earthwork and tree removal. The company also will construct a new curb inlet that will collect and send along stormwater runoff from the upstream drainage area and reduce how much “ponding” of water occurs on the affected properties.
The Town Council last November approved the design contract for this work, said Vienna Public Works Director Michael Gallagher.
“It’s been long in waiting. I know the residents and citizens are very anxious to get this done,” Gallagher said. “We’re going to work as quickly as possible, working with the contractor’s schedule, to get this done.”
Mayor Laurie DiRocco thanked Gallagher for advancing the project.
“I think it will be a nice improvement in that area,” she said. “I think it will provide relief in that area as well.”
