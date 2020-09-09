The Vienna Town Council voted 6-1 Aug. 31 to rezone a small strip of commercially zoned land at 117 Courthouse Road, S.W., which will allow it to be included in a proposed three-house subdivision.
The applicant, Dennis Rice of JDA Custom Homes, sought to have the 0.3-acre parcel rezoned from commercial to the RS-10 residential zone, then consolidate it with an adjacent property at 121 Courthouse Road, S.W., and divide the combined site into three lots of about 20,000 square feet each.
The land is about 40 feet wide and part of the yard at 121 Courthouse Road, S.W. The site is just south of the 200 block of Maple Avenue, W., behind the Jiffy Lube and part of the Vienna Shopping Center.
“This is a cigarette lot zoned commercial,” said Town Attorney Steven Briglia.
The site formerly was part of the right-of-way for the Arlington and Fairfax Railroad, which provided trolley service between those two counties and, using connections, to Washington, D.C. The rail service ended in 1939, said Vienna Planning and Zoning Director Cindy Petkac.
The small parcel is “basically useless” for development because of the setbacks that would be required, Rice told the Planning Commission in June.
The Vienna Planning Commission on a 4-4 vote June 24 declined to recommend the Council approve the developer’s proposal. Some commissioners preferred a more-intensive “transitional” use, such as townhouses, be put there instead to allow for more lower-cost housing options and screen the adjacent single-family residential neighborhood from Maple Avenue.
Rice concurred, but said he had sought the lowest development density possible so “we weren’t going to be looked upon as trying to overreach.”
Vienna resident Shelley Ebert expressed dismay that the developer had not considered building less expensive housing near the commercial area.
“We do need more housing diversity and at some point we need to think of where it needs to go,” she said. “This lot is one of those ideal places because of its location.”
Nancy Moats, who lives nearby on Courthouse Road, S.W., said Rice’s properties are home to a pair of white oaks that are more than 200 years old. Rice said both those trees are in declining health and that he would have to take down any trees that were compromised.
Council member Howard Springsteen urged that the trees be pruned to improve their health, and said sidewalks should be routed around them.
Council member Ed Somers, who cast the only nay vote, said it was a mistake for the town to give away zoning control over commercially or industrially zoned land.
“I think it’s a shame,” he said.
