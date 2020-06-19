Responding to lower expected revenues because of the current public-health pandemic, the Vienna Town Council on June 15 unanimously adopted a revised, $41 million fiscal year 2021 budget that is nearly $2.6 million less than earlier proposed.
“What an unusual year we’ve had!” said Finance Director Marion Serfass, in a possible understatement.
The Council originally planned to vote on the budget May 11, but decided to wait until five weeks later so town staff could review revenue impacts from the COVID-19 crisis. Council members reviewed the proposed budget at four work sessions, up from the usual maximum of three.
The town government responded to the revenue shortfalls by deferring planned salary increases, reducing overtime expenditures, freezing hiring for most positions, suspending staff travel, putting off purchases of snow-removal equipment, cutting costs for Parks and Recreation Department staff and contractors, and cutting an additional $200,000 in departmental expenses, officials said.
Town staff had assembled several budget scenarios for the Council to consider, based on differing dates for when Vienna would return to “normal” following the pandemic. Unlike the federal government, Virginia governments must produce balanced budgets and not run deficits, Serfass said.
“We understand our revenues are coming in short, so therefore we have to trim our expenses to take care of that,” she said.
Council members approved the “Scenario 3” budget, which assumes the town will have gotten back to regular operations by Dec. 31, halfway through fiscal 2021.
Approximately two-thirds of the budget, $24.8 million, will be put toward general-fund expenditures – a reduction of $2.57 million from Town Manager Mercury Payton’s original proposed budget and almost $1.9 million less than the adopted fiscal 2020 budget.
Estimated general-fund revenue shortfalls include $750,000 for business licenses, $600,000 in parks-and-recreation fees, $500,000 in state revenues, $250,000 in sales taxes, $175,000 in court fines, $100,000 in planning-and-zoning fees, $75,000 for street cuts, $140,000 for the use of money and property, and $180,000 in other local taxes.
The revised budget retains Payton’s earlier proposals to provide $5.5 million for debt service, an increase of nearly $868,000 from fiscal 2020; slightly less than $10.2 million for water-and-sewer expenditures, a hike of almost $961,000; and about $438,000 for stormwater expenses, a reduction of $92,280.
Council members earlier this spring approved 10.4-percent increases for water-and-sewer rates, the third straight annual increase undertaken to beef up those systems’ infrastructure. On average, the rate hikes will raise customers’ annual bills by $74, town officials said.
Debt-service payments, which are funded by meals taxes and hence subject to economic winds, cannot be avoided. The town will make up for meals-tax revenue losses by tapping cash reserves and spending a portion of the $3.1 million premium it received in February, a result of Vienna’s having a triple-A bond rating, Serfass said.
The Council and town staff will monitor the budget each month and adjust spending if needed. Staff has prepared more pessimistic budget projections that the new Council – which takes office July 1, the same day fiscal 2021 begins – will be able to work from if the pandemic recovery takes longer than expected.
One projection, dubbed “Scenario 4,” assumes a return-to-normal date of March 31 next year and anticipates $2.95 million in overall revenue losses. “Scenario 5” assumes a return to normalcy by June 30, 2021, and projects revenue reductions of nearly $3.9 million.
A major portion of the town’s general fund is financed via the real-estate tax. The Council on June 15 agreed to hold the rate steady for a sixth straight year at 22.5 cents per $100 assessed valuation.
Vienna resident also pay Fairfax County’s real-estate tax, which the Board of Supervisors also is holding steady this year at $1.15 per $100 assessed valuation.
While the county’s and Vienna’s tax rates will not increase this year, most homeowners’ tax bills will rise because of higher property assessments. The average Vienna homeowner will pay about $79 more in real-estate taxes this year, town officials said.
