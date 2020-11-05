The future Hawk & Griffin Public House will be allowed to have fewer trees and parking spaces than normally required under town code, following the Vienna Town Council’s approval of waivers Nov. 2.
Retired architect Thomas Kyllo and Pure Pasty Co. owner Michael Burgess plan to open the pub in a two-story, 9,100-square-foot brick building at 435 Maple Ave., W., which in earlier decades had housed Joe’s Pizza. The English-style pub is slated to have 104 indoor seats and, if approved later, 28 outdoor ones.
There are 33 parking spaces at the site’s lot, 20 of which are assigned to the restaurant. This is not enough under town code for both the restaurant (one space needed for every four seats) and the planned upstairs office tenant, Chahel 252 Inc., which would need the other 13 spaces based upon the regulation of one space per 200 square feet of floor space.
Council members approved an agreement under which the pub would share 13 of the office’s parking spaces outside that company’s regular work hours.
The Council agreed with the applicants that the pub’s peak hours would not conflict with those of the upstairs company. A similar parking arrangement exists at the new Bear Branch Tavern at 133 Maple Ave., E., which occupies the ground level of a former bank building and has offices above it.
The Town Council also granted Hawk & Griffin Public House a tree-canopy waiver.
Town regulations enacted in 1989, a dozen years after the building’s construction, require 10-percent tree-canopy coverage. The 0.44-acre site’s single tree, a honey locust, has a canopy that covers 2 percent of the property. The applicants now plan to plant a flowering dogwood tree near the site’s Maple Avenue frontage, which will double the property’s tree coverage, town officials said.
The Council voted 6-1 for the parking and tree-canopy waivers, with member Charles Anderson voting nay.
The applicant still has a couple more hurdles to surmount. The Vienna Board of Zoning Appeals on Nov. 18 will consider the applicant’s request for a special-exception permits for outdoor dining and live entertainment. Vienna Planning Commission members on Oct. 14 recommended approval of those permits.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
