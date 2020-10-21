After several years’ worth of proposed legislative agendas that mirrored almost exactly what had been proposed before, Vienna Town Council members at an Oct. 19 work session pondered a slew of new initiatives for the General Assembly to consider in next year’s session.
Among the proposals, Council members may ask state lawmakers to:
• Create a new state holiday, “Freedom Day,” that would be held July 20 each year to celebrate passage of the 13th, 14th, 15th and 19th Amendments. Town Manager Mercury Payton alternatively suggested the General Assembly could adopt a “Liberty Amendments Month,” with a Liberty Amendments Day” to be held the third Monday of each July to celebrate the above-listed amendments.
These proposals generated positive buzz from those at the meeting. Council member Charles Anderson said the holiday and month would highlight the organic nature of the U.S. Constitution, which is designed to change over time.
“It’s an extremely important civics lesson that we all can benefit from,” he said.
State Sen. Chap Petersen (D-Fairfax-Vienna) called the initiatives a “wonderful idea” and said he also was enamored of the 21st Amendment, which ended Prohibition.
• Require that all above-ground electrical and telecommunications utilities in urban and suburban areas be placed underground within a certain time frame and have those costs be folded in with utilities’ statewide rate structures.
Council member Howard Springsteen said this proposal likely would not advance because utility-undergrounding costs are exorbitant.
“I think it’s a pie-in-the-sky request,” he said.
• Expand open-meeting provisions under the Freedom of Information Act to allow virtual/remote participation in times other than just declared emergencies.
Vienna Town Attorney Steven Briglia pressed to have the town ask the General Assembly to make it easier for local governments to secure issuance of specialty license plates featuring the seals, symbols, emblems or logotypes of those localities. Current rules require localities to obtain at least 350 paid applications first, a tall order for a town of Vienna’s size.
“I know a lot of people who would like to have a Vienna plate,” he said.
Vienna Police Chief James Morris opposed potential changes for qualified immunity for police officers, saying such protection is necessary because officers sometimes need to make split-second decisions in the field. Eliminating immunity would make it harder to hire officers, especially retired veterans from other police forces, he said.
Morris also opposed efforts to make assaults on law enforcement misdemeanors instead of felonies and was against the creation of civilian-review panels with the power to subpoena officers. In addition, the chief pressed for sufficient funding if police body-worn cameras were to be mandated.
The first 17 items on the town’s draft legislative agenda reiterate positions Vienna officials have taken in the past. The town would like the General Assembly to:
• Add language to the state code to permit new sidewalk projects to be eligible for state transportation funding, on the grounds such walkways provide additional transportation options, reduce the use of motor vehicles and the resulting road congestion.
• Provide the state’s full share of public-safety funding for localities.
• Change the Virginia Department of Transportation’s funding formula for local road maintenance to reflect that some localities’ streets bear extra-high traffic burdens.
• Amend the Virginia Code to permit localities to use cooperative procurement on competitively bid construction projects costing no more than $200,000. Riding other jurisdictions’ contracts often can save the town money, Vienna officials said.
“We don’t really have a lot of buying power on our own,” Briglia said.
• Allow towns within Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties to publish legal notices on their Websites instead of advertising them in newspapers.
• Permit Northern Virginia towns to have one vote as a standing member of the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority (NVTA).
• Restore long-term NVTA funding that was diverted to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.
• Avoid passing bills that would reduce or eliminate local land-use authority.
• Approve local zoning authority to give tree-canopy credits for developments that preserve medium- and large-sized trees on lots being developed and/or require developers to provide 20-percent tree-canopy coverage within a decade, instead of the currently required 20 years.
• Continue amending and clarifying the state’s proffer law so localities may negotiate better with developers regarding on- and off-site proffers for construction projects.
The Council will approve the town’s 2021 legislative agenda later this fall.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
