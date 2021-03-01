[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Vienna Town Council unanimously agreed Feb. 22 to grant Dominion Energy an easement to install a transformer by the town’s water tower at 413 Tapawingo Road, S.W., as part of a project to improve power reliability.
The initiative is part of Dominion Energy Virginia’s Strategic Underground Program, which places some outage-prone overhead electricity-distribution lines and related equipment underground to speed up power-restoration times following major storms.
Dominion officials are planning a project in Vienna that would stretch along Meadow Lane, S.W., between Plum and Frederick streets, S.W., and along Frederick Street, S.W., from Meadow Lane to the town’s water tower. Dominion also plans to underground its utilities in the 600 and 700 blocks of Hillcrest Drive, S.W., and the 400 block of Ridge Road, S.W.
Council members approved Dominion’s request for a 15-by-15-foot easement on the northwest corner of the water-tower site, where the utility plans to install a pad-mounted transformer. The project will not interfere with access to, or any town operations at, the water tower, Vienna officials said.
Residents living along the streets where utility undergrounding would occur are “excited” about that prospect, said Mayor Linda Colbert.
Council member Nisha Patel also was enthusiastic about the project.
“I think this is a no-brainer,” she said, citing lengthy power outages and numerous deaths recently in Texas following ice storms and frigid temperatures. “Power can be life-saving.”
