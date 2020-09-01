The Vienna Town Council considerably expanded to the town’s municipal footprint Aug. 31 when it unanimously agreed to buy the Faith Baptist Church property at 301 Center St., S., for $5.5 million.
“Center Street is literally in the center of town,” said Mayor Linda Colbert. “This is extremely exciting. It’s a great opportunity. It’s going to be a great way for our town to come together and plan a community amenity.”
The church, which has occupied the site since the mid-1950s, is changing its mission and its leaders approached the town last year about possibly buying the property, said Town Attorney Steven Briglia. The church will go to settlement and transfer the property’s title to Vienna’s government Sept. 18, but continue leasing the site from the town until at least the end of January 2021, Briglia said.
According to Fairfax County records, the tax-exempt site has a total assessed value of $1,454,130, which includes $1.01 million for the land and $444,130 for the building.
The town’s purchase price was more than three times higher, but Council member Howard Springsteen said the amount was comparable to what a developer would have paid for the property.
The site is centrally located and a short walk from Waters and Caffi athletic fields, the Vienna Volunteer Fire Department, Bowman House, Vienna Police Headquarters, Town Hall and Vienna Community Center.
The sale is not the first time the town has bought property from Faith Baptist Church. The Council several years ago purchased a half-acre residential property at 114 Locust St., S.W., next to the police station. The town government will raze the house there and combine the site with that of the police station so a larger facility can be built there in coming years.
The town will finalize bids for the new station this fall and break ground within the next six months. Vienna police will occupy the church property during the 18- to 24-month construction period, instead of moving some operations to a town-owned property on Beulah Road, N.E.
“I think those neighbors will be happy we’re not going there,” Colbert said.
Vienna leaders will have to hold a community discussion and conduct a feasibility study on the site’s future use. The Council will broach the subject at its Sept. 21 Capital Improvement Plan work session. In the meantime, the town may use the property for meeting space, parking for town events and, assuming the pandemic abates, recreational purposes.
The town will pay for the site using general-obligation bonds. Vienna officials allocated $5 million from the $34.5 million bond issue in March to purchase property.
The land purchase, and the options it opens up for the town, are reminiscent of the town’s purchase of commercial land along Maple Avenue, E., in the early 2000s to create the Town Green. The resulting park, which blended with adjacent land at the Freeman Store & Museum, opened in 2007 and has proved popular with residents and visitors.
Council member Charles Anderson was upbeat about the purchase of the Faith Baptist Church site.
“It’s bittersweet whenever a house of faith moves into a new way of operating,” he said. “The property is smack-dab in middle of the government’s operating area. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. We’re not quite sure what we’re going to do with it yet. The possibilities are all positive.”
David Mathews, senior pastor at Faith Baptist Church, said the land negotiations proceeded in a stop-start manner, and he credited town officials for their patience.
“I think this is a wonderful thing for the town,” Mathews said.
• • •
