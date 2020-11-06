The Vienna town government recently reported the following business licenses being issued:
Banfield Pet Hospital (veterinarian/pet supplies), 414 Maple Ave., E.; JB Group (real estate), 144 Church St., N.W.; Lucas Quinn Facilities Management (management company), 440 Maple Ave., E.; Medstar Health (oral surgery), 425 Maple Ave., W.; Orawan Kongtat (massage therapy), 129 Park St., N.E.; Thippawan Briggs (massage therapy), 129 Park St., N.E.
In addition, the Vienna town government noted the 25-year anniversary of Frederick Photography and the 15-year anniversary of Bruce A. Chappell, which celebrated milestone business anniversaries recently.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
