[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Vienna Town Council on Jan. 4 postponed setting a public hearing concerning the proposed sale of a town-owned alleyway near 131 Wilmar Place, N.W., but during a Feb. 8 work session members still could not reach consensus on the land’s worth.
An initial appraisal commissioned by applicants Anthony and Cynthia Pettoruto earlier put the 375-square-foot parcel’s value at $4 per square foot, for a total purchase price of $1,500. The couple would like to buy the alley section because their lot is small, Anthony Pettoruto said.
But some Council members said the parcel is worth far more because it would join the applicants’ land, which is valued at $50.72 per square foot. A larger, consolidated parcel also would permit the property owner to build more at the site and reap a larger profit, they said.
Appraiser Francis Omorodion, who produced the initial estimate, defended the $4-per-square-foot price, saying the alleyway cannot be sold separately at market price and has value only to the purchaser.
“That alley is already at its highest-and-best use and cannot be improved,” Omorodion said.
Council member Steve Potter disagreed, saying that by becoming incorporated into the applicants’ property, the alley “will become a usable piece of land at the stroke of a pen.”
The alley’s low price is consistent with what the town has charged in years past, said Public Works Director Michael Gallagher, who added that the town typically charged about $3 per square foot for such land in 2013.
During the application process for potential alleyway purchases, the town must ensure there is no public necessity for the land, said Town Attorney Steven Briglia.
The occasional odd alleyway section is “really a throwback to an earlier type of land use,” Briglia said.
Mayor Linda Colbert said those earlier, lower valuations set a precedent.
“To me, the fair thing is to continue that process,” she said. “Right now, we’re not collecting any taxes” on the alleyway section.
But Council member Ray Brill Jr. said the alley section would be worth $18,750 if valued at the same price as the applicants’ land.
“If we made a bad deal in the past, do we keep the bad deal going?” he asked. “It adds a tremendous value to the adjacent property.”
Council member Nisha Patel said the current appraisal for the alley section does not reflect its true worth.
“We have an opportunity right now to change how we look at these [alleyways],” she said.
The situation is a “toughie,” said Council member Charles Anderson, adding that the alley section’s economic value exceeds $4 per square foot. Town officials in prior years have accepted low prices for such land, but “we’re stewards of the town’s land and have to get fair value,” Anderson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.