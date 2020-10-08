Vienna leaders designate former church property for government use

It will be months – maybe years – before Vienna officials decide how exactly the town will use the former Faith Baptist Church property, but the Vienna Town Council on Oct. 5 took a first step toward the site’s future.
Council members unanimously agreed to modify the town’s comprehensive plan and reclassify the site from its current institutional use to one for governmental purposes.
The Council on Aug. 31 agreed to pay $5.5 million for the 3-acre site, which since the mid-1950s had been home to the church. The church transferred the property’s title to the town Sept. 18, but will continue leasing the site at least through the end of January 2021.
The Vienna Police Department temporarily will occupy part of the church building during the 18 to 24 months when the department’s new headquarters building is being constructed nearby at 215 Center St., S. The Council several years ago also purchased an adjacent residential property from Faith Baptist Church, which will be used for the new police station, as well.
Other public entities also temporarily might be able to use a portion of Faith Baptist Church site.
Council member Ed Somers inquired whether those other users would need liability insurance. Town Attorney Steven Briglia responded that while some uses of the property, such as for parks-and-recreation purposes, would be covered under the town’s liability insurance, other uses might require a supplemental policy.
In addition to the comprehensive-plan change, the town will have to conduct a “2232” review, which ensures the planned uses are in accordance with the comprehensive plan, and obtain a conditional-use permit from the Vienna Board of Zoning Appeals for short-term uses.
“The goal is to make sure the community knows this is not the long-term use for the site,” Briglia said. “[The permit] would expire. There would be a date.”
Town officials plan to conduct a feasibility study for future long-term use of the site and building. One possibility that has been floated early on is that the property could be used for recreational space.
The site is located next to the Vienna Police Department and Bowman House and close to Vienna Town Hall, Waters Field, the Vienna Volunteer Fire Department, Vienna Community Center and Vienna Elementary School.
Council members on Aug. 31 said the purchase of the Faith Baptist Church property was a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” and said it was akin to when the town bought commercial property at Maple Avenue, E., and Mill Street, N.E., which eventually was turned into the Vienna Town Green.
