Vienna Mayor Laurie DiRocco on June 15 lauded two departing members of the town’s Conservation and Sustainability Commission and one Vienna Planning Commission member who is stepping down.
Susan Stillman and Joanne Burke both joined the Conservation and Sustainability Commission in 2010 and currently serve as its chairman and vice chairman, respectively.
The organization previously was known as the Vienna Beautification Commission and had been renamed the Community Enhancement Commission around the time when Burke and Stillman arrived. The group later adopted its current name so as better to reflect its objectives.
DiRocco thanked Stillman and Burke for the commission’s activities, including holding a native-plant sale, starting the town’s Green Expo, encouraging composting, writing educational articles for the government’s Vienna Voice newsletter, studying the town’s energy usage and advocating for energy-efficient buildings, and promoting Solarize NOVA, a program that encourages residents and businesses to adopt solar-energy technology.
The mayor lauded Stillman’s service as chairman and credited her with recruiting capable volunteers to the commission. DiRocco thanked Burke for pushing for composting and solar-powered trash cans and making residents aware of litter in the town.
“I bring my bag on all my walks to make sure we collect litter,” DiRocco said.
The mayor also honored Mary McCullough for her five years of service on the Vienna Planning Commission and her previous two years on the Transportation Safety Commission. DiRocco thanked McCullough for her recent work on updating Vienna’s comprehensive plan and assembling the Planning Commission’s bylaws. McCullough also took Virginia’s planning-commission coursework.
“I know you said the course was very informative and helpful, and now that’s something required for all the planning commissioners,” the mayor said.
DiRocco acknowledged the Planning Commission has had to sit through some long meetings in recent years and said she appreciated McCullough’s “dedication to carefully reviewing materials and understanding the town code.”
