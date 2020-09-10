Vienna Mayor Linda Colbert’s office is accepting appointments for residents who wish to meet with the mayor.
Colbert, who took office in July, will meet with the public on Wednesdays by appointment, and also will “do her best to be available” to residents during open office hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 to 11 a.m.
For information, call (703) 255-6304 or e-mail mclark@viennava.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.