Vienna officials laud longtime service of zoning-appeal-body member

Vienna officials past and present remember the late Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) member Donald Chumley as a thorough and thoughtful public servant who put others first.
Vienna Town Attorney Steven Briglia called Chumley, who died Jan. 17 at age 87, one of the most positive people he had ever met.
“Don was a caring and compassionate man who loved Vienna, loved to serve on our Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals and always tried to find a way to say ‘yes,” Briglia said.
Vienna Town Council member Steve Potter, one of Chumley’s neighbors, called him a dedicated and long-standing public servant.
“He became a Town resident in 1979 and was proud to say that Vienna is the one and only place where he’d owned a home,” Potter said. “He truly loved his town and firmly believed there was no better place to live and raise a family than Vienna.”
Donald Charles Chumley was born June 4, 1933, in the Bronx borough of New York City. He grew up in that city, but often spent summers during his youth in the Waco, Texas, area, where his mother was from.
The first member of his family to graduate from college, Chumley received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School and a law degree from New York University. He also served in the U.S. Army Reserve.
Chumley relocated to Washington, D.C., shortly after graduation to join the Securities and Exchange Commission, where he spent 53 years as an attorney. He considered his federal service a “source of great professional fulfillment and personal pride,” his family said.
Chumley married his late wife, Eleanor, in 1966 and they moved to Vienna in 1979. Chumley served on the Vienna Planning Commission from 1985 to 1998 and on the town’s Board of Zoning Appeals from 1998 to 2012.
“He took pride in watching Vienna develop,” family members said.
The Town Council in July 2018 recognized Chumley for more than three decades’ worth of service and volunteering in the town.
“He served with dignity and respect for all the applicants and citizens who have come before him,” said then-Mayor Laurie DiRocco at the ceremony. “He was always quick to share information with [the] Council when he started seeing trends on the Board of Zoning Appeals.”
Chumley told the Council then that he wished the town would appoint a woman to the BZA. (The seven-member board currently is all-male.) He also lauded the Vienna Transportation Safety Commission’s achievements.
“Every time I go by Park Street and see that roundabout [at Locust Street, S.E.], I am the happiest camper in the world,” he said.
George Creed said Chumley was the first to call and congratulate him in 2001 when he moved from the Transportation Safety Commission to the Planning Commission. Now chairman of the Vienna BZA, Creed said Chumley had mentored him when he joined that body in 2010.
“He truly focused on the citizens of Vienna, and always attempted to find a way to be positive in their applications that came before the BZA,” Creed said. “He was a true gentleman and friend, often calling me for my expertise in different subjects.”
Former Council member Edythe Kelleher said Chumley frequently attended Council meetings so he could draw attention to small, but important, quality-of-life concerns in the town.
“He was the one person who I allowed to call me by a nickname I’d hated since childhood, because I knew he meant it with love,” added Kelleher, who did not divulge the sobriquet.
Council member Howard Springsteen recalled Chumley as compassionate and caring.
“I always thought the town’s and residents’ concerns and issues were fairly addressed and considered by Don,” he said.
Former Council member Michael Polychrones, who served with Chumley on the Planning Commission, said Chumley often inspected the properties in question ahead of meetings.
“He took every item and appreciated the uniqueness of a particular situation, which especially helped when we discussed a controversial item,” Polychrones said. “He would patiently and actively listen to all who came to speak and to his fellow commissioners during our review on items.”
The family held a service for Chumley on Jan. 22 and requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the American Humane Society.
