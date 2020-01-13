Vienna officials took another step Jan. 6 to shore up the town’s sewer infrastructure.
The Vienna Town Council voted 7-0 to approve an agreement that will pay Fairfax County up to $258,000 to inspect and potentially repair Vienna’s two “trunk” sewer lines that extend north of the town’s borders.
Vienna built the Piney Branch-Difficult Run and Wolftrap Run sewer lines in the early 1960s. They connect to D.C. Water’s Potomac Interceptor and carry sewerage to the utility’s Blue Plains Advanced Wastewater Treatment Plant in Washington, D.C.
In December 1963, town and county officials signed an agreement regarding the lines’ operation and maintenance. The pact usually calls for the county to absorb 63.19 percent of those costs, while Vienna covers the remaining 36.81 percent.
Previously, town officials have hired a consultant to inspect the sewer facilities and then the town has included the county’s share of those expenses in its next quarterly bill submitted to the county.
But because the upcoming inspections likely would have required the town to spend more than $700,000 initially and then seek county reimbursement, Vienna officials decided to let the county, which has a large in-house staff and consultant expertise in such matters, take the lead on the project.
The initiative will identify locations along the trunk lines that need rehabilitation or repair and perform that work before emergencies or sewer outages affect customers in Vienna or the county.
Vienna will pay for its share of the initiative using money from its 2020 capital-improvement-plan fund. County and town officials plan to update the 1963 agreement on maintaining the trunk lines and sharing those costs after workers finish the current set of necessary repairs.
