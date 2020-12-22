Major facilities owned by Vienna town government soon will have something currently used only at the Northside Property Yard: plasma air-purification systems.
The Vienna Town Council on Dec. 7 unanimously approved the emergency purchase of Global Plasma Solutions equipment from Currie Heating and Cooling. The technology improves air quality in indoor spaces by introducing ions through the ventilation system’s airflow. The equipment reduces the presence of bacteria, mold, dust, pathogens and airborne viruses, town officials said.
The town will pay for the plasma technology using $83,295 in federal CARES Act funding. The contractor will have until Dec. 30 to install the equipment at Vienna Town Hall, Vienna Community Center (with a separate installation for that facility’s gym), Freeman Store & Museum, Bowman House, the town’s property yard on Nutley Street, N.W., and the former Faith Baptist Church building at 301 Center St., S., which the Vienna Police Department will occupy while its new police station is being constructed.
Vienna officials in November began issuing purchasing orders for the work. The Council’s emergency approval was necessary to take advantage of available COVID-19 response funds, said Vienna Public Works Director Michael Gallagher.
The new equipment will be placed inside the buildings’ ducts and will not be connected to mechanical equipment that runs those heating-and-cooling systems, Gallagher said.
“This is great obviously now for the COVID, but also for forever,” said Mayor Linda Colbert. “Just to have better air quality, it’s always going to be good for that.”
