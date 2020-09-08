In theory, the Vienna Town Council’s decision Aug. 31 to limit the length of its meetings will be a blessing for those involved.
In practice, exceptions built into the new rules leave open the possibility that some meetings still will last late into the night.
Under the newly adopted rules, Council meetings will be limited to two hours, but lengthened to three if there are public hearings on the agenda for which residents may testify.
The Council may extend meetings in 30-minute increments if another 30 minutes if a majority of members vote to do so. (This happened later at the same Aug. 31 meeting.)
The approved motion also stipulates that town officials should make “every effort” to select agenda items so the meetings do not exceed the new time limits.
The Council was sharply divided on the proposal, which passed on a 4-3 vote. Mayor Linda Colbert and members Nisha Patel, Ed Somers and Charles Anderson voted for the measure, while members Ray Brill Jr., Steve Potter and Howard Springsteen voted nay.
Brill initially moved to limit meetings to three hours and did not favor Patel’s suggestion to permit additional 30-minute intervals.
“The whole point of this is to create discipline for the Council,” Brill said. “Long meetings are not effective.”
Springsteen agreed, saying that by “keeping people until 11:30 at night, we’re trying their patience.”
But Patel said the additional time might be necessary when dealing with difficult issues. Colbert concurred and said she favored the possibility of multiple 30-minute extensions.
“If we do have a public hearing, I want everyone to have a chance to speak,” she said. “If we work together well as a council, we can do it.”
Anderson said both sides of the issue raised valid concerns.
“I absolutely support the whole purpose of this, which forces us not to jawbone all night long and . . . to work together to try to come up with consensus,” he said. “I also believe that having this as a marker serves an important purpose. But I don’t think it’s wise to put into place a rule that cuts off a public meeting with no provisions for the remaining items on the agenda.”
The Town Council typically starts its regular meetings at 8 p.m. and work sessions at 7:30 p.m. Council members past and present – as well as local residents and media representatives – have lamented the length of some Council meetings in recent years.
One especially excruciating ordeal was a six-hour slog that began at 8 p.m. on July 15, 2019. The meeting’s primary subject was whether the Council, which two weeks earlier had welcomed a couple of brand-new members, should rescind a rezoning for a mixed-use project at 374-380 Maple Ave., W., which the previous Council had granted a month earlier.
After receiving copious testimony from residents, business leaders and Vienna Planning Commission members about how such a decision could jeopardize the town legally and damage its reputation, the Council adjourned just shy of 2 a.m. the following day without ever having voted on the matter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.