Vienna police soon will begin gradually transferring some operations to a former church site next door in preparation for construction on a new police headquarters, which is slated to start in December.
Town officials on Sept. 18 finalized the $5.5 million purchase of the former Faith Baptist Church property at 301 Center St., S. Town police originally had planned to relocate some operations to a town-owned property on Beulah Road, N.E., during the new station’s construction, but were “very relieved when this space became available,” Vienna Police Chief James Morris told the town’s Planning Commission Oct. 14.
Vienna police would use the church building for rooms and offices for the police chief, deputy chief, lieutenants, administrative staff, patrol and traffic divisions, and property and evidence sections. A maximum of 15 employees would be at the site during any one shift.
Police would use the facility around the clock seven days per week, but parts of the building would be publicly accessible, by appointment, from Monday through Friday, said Deputy Planning and Zoning Director Michael D’Orazio.
Administrative offices and public functions would occupy the building’s first floor and the facility’s gym would house officers’ fitness equipment, the chief said. The upper level will be for police only and would be used for officers’ changing areas, roll call, report writing, meals and relaxation.
“Just the way the church is laid out, it’s going to require very little security,” Morris said. “We’re going to be able to put cipher locks on a couple of doors and build a small wall and door.”
There would be 35 parking spaces in the rear to accommodate police vehicles and the officers’ personal vehicles. Police plan to section off the parking lot to prevent the public from using it, Morris said. While it is a “great concern” that the lot would not be secured, unlike parking at the future police station, the police headquarters’ current parking is not secured either, he said.
The Vienna Town Council on Oct. 5 reclassified the church property from institutional use to governmental. The Vienna Planning Commission on Oct. 14 approved a “2232” review that found the proposed temporary police usage for the church site substantially accorded with the town’s comprehensive plan.
Planning Commission members also unanimously recommended that the Vienna Board of Zoning appeals approve a conditional-use permit to allow town police temporarily to operate out of the Faith Baptist Church site.
Vienna officials will conduct a feasibility study to determine how the former church property will be used in the future. Some have suggested that the building and site – located not only near the police station but also the Bowman House, Vienna Volunteer Fire Department and Waters Field – might be converted for recreational purposes.
The new police station will occupy the same property as the current facility at 215 Center St., S., plus an adjacent residential parcel at 114 Locust St., S.W., which the town purchased from Faith Baptist Church several years ago. Officials expect construction to take 18 to 24 months.
The town already has received bids for the new station, and the Vienna Town Council is slated to award the construction contract Oct. 26. Vienna police over about a 60-day period will begin “slowly migrating” over to the church site. The first task will be installation of information-technology “drops” to allow for telephone and computer access, Morris said.
