In conjunction with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and state and local law-enforcement agencies, the Vienna Police Department will again participate in a one-day initiative to remove potentially dangerous controlled substances from area homes.
Vienna police on Oct. 24 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. will offer a collection site for old, expired, unused or unwanted medications at Vienna Police Headquarters, 215 Center St., S. Area residents anonymously can turn in prescription medications, controlled or non-controlled substances and over-the-counter drugs at the collection point inside the station.
Participants may dispose of medication in its original container or by removing it and disposing of it directly into the collection box. If residents plan to deposit medications in their original containers, they should consider removing any identifying information from the prescription labels. Liquid products should remain sealed in their original containers to prevent leakage.
DEA will collect vape pens or other e-cigarette devices from individual consumers only after the batteries are removed from the devices. DEA is not responsible for removing the batteries from those devices.
Intravenous solutions, injectables and syringes will not be accepted due to associated hazards. Commercial businesses, pharmacies or other medical facilities may not use this event as a means to discard expired medications or medical waste.
For more information, contact Master Police Officer Juan Vazquez at Juan.vazquez@viennava.gov or (703) 255-7845.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.