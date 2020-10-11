Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Localized flooding is possible.