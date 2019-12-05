The Vienna town government’s final Quarterly Recycling Day of 2019 will take place on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Northside Property Yard, 600 Mill St., N.E.
Electronics, used motor oil, antifreeze and discharged car batteries are among the items accepted. Televisions and hazardous-waste products – such as insecticides, paint and other chemical – are not accepted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.