As it does each year, the Vienna town government will publish the names of property owners who owe the town more than $5 in real-estate taxes.
The Vienna Town Council on Aug. 31 authorized Finance Director Marion Serfass to publish the list. As of the end of fiscal year 2020 on June 30, the owners of 15 properties were in arrears to the town for $89,099. While this year’s list has two fewer properties than last year’s tally, the total amount rose $17,687.
The real-estate taxes in question were due Dec. 5 last year, and so do not reflect impacts from the pandemic that began in mid-March, officials said. Town officials collected 99.8 percent of the taxes owed, with $27,477 still outstanding from last year. The higher figure for the 15 properties included amounts owed in previous years.
The town will write off billings for the owners of 21 parcels that owe less than $5 each. This will cost the town $49.27.
