Nearly six years after the Vienna Town Council approved the controversial Maple Avenue Commercial (MAC) zoning ordinance, the Council on April 27 has set a June 1 public hearing to discuss whether the ordinance should be suspended another two years or scrapped altogether.
The hearing will let residents weigh in on whether the town’s moratorium on new MAC applications, begun nearly two years ago, should be extended to June 30, 2022, or if the Council instead should repeal the ordinance. The Vienna Planning Commission will review those proposals before the hearing and offer its recommendation.
The Council in fall 2014 approved the MAC ordinance as a way to encourage owners of commercial properties along Maple Avenue to redevelop their parcels in a mixed-use, architecturally pleasing, pedestrian-friendly way.
Developers immediately began filing applications and two proposals came before the Council in 2016. The first was Vienna Market, a proposal to build townhouse-style condominiums and some retail at the former Marco Polo restaurant site.
That bid failed because the Town Council could not obtain the needed six-vote super-majority necessitated by a protest petition filed by local residents. Two years later, the Council (under newly passed rules requiring a smaller super-majority) approved a somewhat scaled-back version of the proposal, which now is under construction.
Also in 2016, the Council voted in favor of a combination Chick-fil-A restaurant/Flagship Car Wash Center facility on Maple Avenue, W. This project, the mass of which alarmed some town residents, is the only MAC project to have been completed so far.
Following controversy over a proposed (and subsequently approved) mixed-use MAC project at 430-444 Maple Ave., W., the Council in September 2018 voted to suspend the MAC ordinance temporarily until it could be tweaked more to residents’ liking. The Council extended the moratorium multiple times since then and it was set to expire June 30.
Council member Douglas Noble, who before being elected to the body had been a prime architect of the MAC, on April 27 amended the proposed motion to include discussion of repealing the ordinance. Noble earlier had floated that idea in Feb. 3 remarks announcing his intention not to seek re-election this year.
“What comes out of the zoning-code-update process must govern commercial-property development in the future, not [provide] ‘fixes’ to a MAC code that has flaws,” he said then.
Before voting on the motion, the Council defeated a motion by member Pasha Majdi to add corresponding changes to the comprehensive plan to the list of topics to be parsed at the June 1 hearing. Majdi said he put forward the request in part because the Council’s will have at least three new members in July, following the delayed May 19 election.
“Without changes to the comprehensive plan, there’s nothing to prevent the new Council from reinstating the MAC with a new name under a new consultant,” he said. “The old adage applies: Always get it in writing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.