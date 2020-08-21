Because Fairfax County Public Schools will open with all-virtual classes this fall, the Vienna Town Council on Aug. 19 approved a temporary emergency ordinance to allow businesses in the town’s commercial and industrial areas to open child-daycare centers.
Council members, who met remotely during an emergency meeting, acted because of county school officials’ July 21 announcement that the new school year would kick off with no in-person classes owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. That decision sparked demand for child-daycare centers within the county and Vienna, officials said.
“I think it’s going to be really great for businesses that want to try this,” said Vienna Mayor Linda Colbert. “It’s also going to help our residents.”
Town code currently permits “family day homes” and child-care centers serving seven or fewer children to operate in residential areas only using a home-occupation permit. Facilities serving eight or more children also are limited to residential zones and must obtain conditional-use permits.
Under the temporary ordinance, which because it was adopted on an emergency basis will not undergo review by the Vienna Planning Commission, companies that already operate by-right in commercial areas and industrial zones will be allowed to establish daycare businesses there. The ordinance also allows public, private (including churches) and semi-public institutions (e.g., the Vienna Volunteer Fire Department), to operate such facilities in other zones.
Town Manager Mercury Payton may issue temporary, emergency child-daycare-use permits to existing companies in commercial and industrial zones. The businesses must have current and valid business licenses and child-daycare licenses from the Virginia Department of Social Services, and provide diagrams showing on-site locations of available parking and areas where children can be dropped off and picked up.
Payton also may waive parts of the town code pertaining to child-daycare activities being engaged within or outside of wholly enclosed buildings. In addition, the town manager may waive regulations regarding signs, required parking spaces, amended certificates of occupancy and reviews by the Vienna Board of Architectural Review.
As with an emergency ordinance adopted in June that temporarily loosened regulations on restaurants and other businesses providing outdoor services, the Town Council adopted the initial measure for a short period and directed the town clerk to advertise the matter again so the Council could extend the deadline at a subsequent meeting.
The temporary daycare-center ordinance will be in effect through Oct. 30, unless the council rescinds, extends, amends or readopts it. The town will advertise the matter again so that the Council on Sept. 14 can consider extending the deadline to Jan. 31, 2021.
“The reason Jan. 31 made sense to us was because we’ll know well before then whether the schools will be in session for the second semester,” Town Attorney Steven Briglia told the Council. “If they are, then we won’t really need this . . . If they’re going to be further suspended, then we’ll have plenty of time to readopt and modify this as you feel fit.”
In response to questions from Council member Nisha Patel, Briglia said the town cannot be held liable for COVID-19 outbreaks that occur at those childcare facilities. The town also is not be responsible for enforcing state pandemic-related safety regulations at those businesses; that duty falls to the Fairfax County Health Department, he said.
“We get the full benefit of having that professional agency come in,” Briglia said, adding that daycare centers already must comply with an extra layer of safety precautions.
Allowing childcare facilities in commercial and industrial areas would be a good discussion topic when the town revamps its zoning code, Colbert said. The temporary ordinance will allow town officials to see the benefits and drawbacks of permitting such businesses in those zones, she said.
Some Council members asked why the town code long has prohibited such activities in those zones. Town planning staff said they did not know the historical context for that policy.
Council member Ray Brill Jr. speculated that childcare facilities in those zones would compete directly with home-based businesses. Council member Charles Anderson had a different take, saying daycare facilities as currently conceived likely did not exist in the 1960s, when the town formulated its current rules.
Most daycare providers in the 1960s “were called babysitters and grandmothers,” Anderson said.
