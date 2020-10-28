Years of negotiations and design preparations concluded Oct. 26 when the Vienna Town Council awarded a nearly $13.9 million contract for construction of a new police headquarters.
The contract will pay Hoar Construction up to $13,899,389, which includes a 5-percent contingency allowance of $661,875. The firm – which is based in Birmingham, Ala., but has offices around the country, including in Tysons – was among six pre-qualified contractors selected by the town to bid on the project. Vienna officials considered its bid the most responsive of the five eventually submitted.
The nearly 29,000-square-foot new station will feature modern information technology, secured parking, sufficient locker rooms for male and female personnel, more space for property and evidence storage, and training areas.
The new facility, like the existing one, also will have a firing range in the basement. Town police long have advocated for the range, saying it is more convenient and efficient than having officers drive out to the Fairfax County Criminal Justice Academy to qualify periodically with their weapons.
One key feature of the new station will be a 1,500-square-foot space that can be used for community interactions, classroom training for officers, police-taught courses (such as the Rape Aggression Defense program), voting, overflow seating for public meetings, cable broadcasting and, if needed, an emergency-operations center.
Construction likely will begin early next year and take 18 to 24 months, town officials said. The new facility will occupy the same site as the current station at 215 Center St., S., plus a property to the west at 114 Locust St., S.W., which the town purchased several years ago from Faith Baptist Church.
Vienna officials in September finalized the $5.5 million purchase of the adjacent 3-acre Faith Baptist Church site at 301 Center St., S. Town police already have begun transferring some operations to the church building, and will work out of that site during the new station’s construction.
The church facility will be a much better fit for the department during the transition than a town-owned property near the Beulah Road mulching site, which previously had been considered, Vienna Police Chief James Morris told the town’s Planning Commission earlier in October. Town officials later will conduct a feasibility study regarding the former church site’s future uses, possibly including recreation.
Vienna police have stated for years that the existing station was too small when it opened in 1994. The police department several years ago declined an opportunity to have a new station built in alternating phases along with the renovation and expansion of the Vienna Community Center.
The community center got built first and suffered from construction delays, cost overruns and an insufficient contingency amount set aside for unexpected problems. Town officials decided to retain and renovate much of the existing building, which opened in 1966, and paid the price later when engineers discovered groundwater had compromised sections of the building’s foundation.
By contrast, the future police station will be entirely new construction, with no renovations, which means the 5-percent contingency amount likely will be sufficient to cover unanticipated difficulties, officials said.
Unused contingency moneys will be returned to the town’s capital-improvement fund, said Vienna Finance Director Marion Serfass. The initiative has had a project manager since Day 1, which lowers the risk that the contingency moneys will needed, she said.
“We’ve done everything possible to make this a successful project,” agreed Council member Howard Springsteen.
The project overcame two additional hurdles as it neared the finish line this year. A slate of four Vienna Town Council candidates, led by former Council member Pasha Majdi, had considered delaying the project because of pandemic-related revenue losses. Voters defeated the candidate slate at the polls in May.
This summer, a group of activists also recommended scrapping the project because of ongoing protests across the country concerning police brutality. Council members did not heed their demands.
Council member Charles Anderson, who was elected to the body in May, said he initially also had reservations about the project, but was impressed by the intelligence and passion Morris has shown for community policing.
“I want Vienna to become a beacon for other areas on how to do policing, and do it right,” Anderson said.
Morris was upbeat about the project’s moving forward, but pledged continued vigilance.
“We’re at the 50-yard line,” he said. “We’re not in the end zone.”
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
